5 Ukrainian “Ruslan” delivered from China to Europe medical equipment
Aircraft an-124-100 aircraft fleet of “Antonov” company performed a series of flights for the carriage of goods necessary to combat the coronavirus, from China to Europe.
“Including the delivered personal protective equipment: protective masks, suits, gloves, glasses, designquote, medicaments and reagents for laboratory analyses. Now in the implementation of these operations involved 5” Ruslan “, – stated in the message.
It is noted that for the last 4 days the cargo was delivered in Athens (Greece) – 80 tons, Zaragoza (Spain) is 74 tons, Porto (Portugal) – 83 tons, Pardubice (Czech Republic).
“Production plant “Antonov” also joined the fight against the proliferation СOVID-19.
Daily produced an average of about 300 of shesterova, multiple masks to meet the needs of enterprises, in particular, for members of flight and technical crews of “Antonov Airlines”. Restored 11 of the oxygen systems installed in the hospital №5 g. of Kyiv”, – added Antonov.
Recall:
The second plane from China with the anti-party funds landed Sunday at the airport “Borispol”.
March 23 in Kiev landed a military plane Il-76, which by a special flight from China was brought to Ukraine medicines to combat COVID-19.In Ukraine, brought 250 thousand rapid tests and 521 system polymerase chain reaction (PCR), 80 thousand of respirators, 10 thousand overalls protection, ventilators, 500 thousand layer masks.