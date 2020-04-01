5 useful apps for remote work
From 12 March to 24 April for the entire territory of Ukraine was introduced a regime of strict quarantine because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection, therefore most of the companies were forced to switch to remote mode.
However, the workflow can not be stopped, and to support its effectiveness you need to stay in touch with colleagues, without succumbing to the temptation of procrastination.
Short and to the point Telegram
In order to avoid possible negative effects of the remote operation mode, Delo.ua collected 5 useful applications and services that will help to organize effective working process in this difficult time.
Zoom
Service for conducting online meetings and conferences in real time. There are two versions of the application – paid and free. Free the user has unlimited number of individual meetings and group calls for a restriction in the allowable number of participants (up to 100 simultaneously) and talk time (up to 40 minutes). In the paid version such restrictions are removed. The choice of the version of the application does not affect the quality of sound and image – in both cases, all at the highest level. To use the service with computer and mobile phone. Zoom is also convenient because it allows you to schedule calls and sync them with Google calendar.
Trello
The project management system, which is convenient for setting goals and monitoring their implementation. The application is based on Japanese technique of “Kanban”, which is based on three elements – the Board, cards and lists. Board – blade, which is a project. The task cards to complete. You can add the responsible person, set a deadline and priority, attach necessary documents and leave comments. Lists organize these cards working on the Board. For a more comfortable use of the card can be moved between lists, and lists to move across the Board. To work with the application as you can with the help of mobile applications and from the browser, since the Board is synchronized on all user devices.
Viber
Application for free and safe communication. Despite the popularity of the app to communicate with family and friends, Viber is perfect for the organization of the working process. The application can create a community company or Department with unlimited number of participants. It is easy to exchange text, voice and video messages, send documents and images as through mobile phone and computer using the desktop version of the application. If you want to solve the issue in shortest possible time, the service allows you to organize audio conference with other users. At the same time it can take up to 20 people. For the structuring of work tasks suitable for individual chat “My notes”. Well, since Viber installed on 96.2 percent of smartphones in the Ukraine, some additional applications to use to download is not necessary.
TimeWaste Timer
App for dealing with procrastination. If you notice that all your free time takes scrolling of the ribbon in Facebook, this service will allow to overcome a bad habit the most effective way – at the expense of your money. In order to begin work, you must put on Deposit app$ 5 and put a restriction on the use of social network to 1 hour. If you use the app longer than an hour, Timewaste Timer will be removed from your account is$ 1. If you spent all the Deposit money, you need to decide what is more expensive – your money or tape Facebook.
Microsoft Teams
Service for the organization of remote work online. Allows for a group conference from 10 to 10000 people at a time, as individual calls at any time from anywhere in the world. Microsoft Teams can create group chats of the companies, exchange text and voice messages, send emojis. A separate advantage is the ability to work on documents online with other users of the service. This can be a file format or Excel Doc and the PowerPoint presentation.