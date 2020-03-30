500 kg of scrap: in Krivoy Rog, a man can get a term for illegal transportation of scrap metal
The Krivoy Rog police found the illegal transportation of ferrous scrap. The carrier threatens three years of imprisonment. This reports the press service of the Krivoy Rog police Department.
In Dolgintsevo district of the city law enforcement officers stopped a truck in the back which was a ton of ferrous scrap. For transportation of this cargo was not permits. Driving a car was 31-the summer local resident.
Police seized the scrap metal. On the fact of illegal transportation information has been entered in ERDR under part 1 of article 213 (violation of order of operations with scrap metal) of the Criminal code of Ukraine.
The maximum sanction of article prescribes punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term up to three years.