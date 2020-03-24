52-year-old Julia Roberts has published an honest photo without makeup and filters

Julia Roberts started a page on Instagram later many other celebrities, but she more than compensates for that regularly uploads new pictures and videos.

Thus, recently the actress has given fans to marvel at how she looks without makeup and filters.

In the caption to a photo of a Hollywood star, like many other celebrities, spoke about the importance of social isolation, and quarantine.

It supported the flash mob #IStayHomeFor said that he was at home for their relatives, health workers fighting the virus around the world, 95-year-old neighbor.

In just a few hours honest photo of Julia without make-up collected almost 400 thousand likes. Fans of Roberts do not get tired to wonder how she manages to look so young, being at this age. But the secrets of her beauty is quite simple.

The actress may not spend a lot of time for long beauty treatments, but responsibly moisturizing and protecting your skin from the sun. “If you want to hug me, then I’ll just slip out of your hands,” jokes the star.

Julia always wash off makeup before going to bed and trying once again not to resort to bright makeup.