5G and coronavirus : the origins of the conspiracy theory
April 19, 2020 4: 00
Agence Science-Presse
The conspiracy theory about a link between the technology of the 5G and the coronavirus was not, at the beginning, a conspiracy theory, but an idea tout court thrown into the air by a belgian doctor.
In versions of the more complicated, this theory intertwines now to the technology of the 5G — the future of wireless telephony network faster and more efficient — pharmaceutical companies that have developed a vaccine in secret against the coronavirus, other pandemics of the last decades that would have been created in the laboratory, to Bill Gates in some variants of the theory, and the chemtrails in others… But at its origin, it was just an idea initiated by an individual who was already inclined to believe that the 5G would be dangerous for the health: since 2009, he said, a large number of towers for the 5G would have been built around Wuhan, the metropolis in which appeared the coronavirus.
According to the magazine Wired, this is in the belgian newspaper in flemish language Het Laatste Nieuws that this idea would have been launched on the 22nd of January. The site flemish checking facts Factcheck Vlaanderen identifies the same week as that in which the idea has become a “trend” on social networks, but without pointing this log. From there, the idea spread at lightning speed among the groups anti-5G first (who claim among other things that the 5G cause cancer), and then at all sorts of right-wing groups and far-right.
After a few days of each other generate thousands of views by proclaiming to have “the truth” on the 5G, and coronavirus. After a few weeks, celebrities popularisaient the legend, writes Wired : “the conspiracy theory has now been fuelled by celebrities with hundreds of thousands or millions of subscribers, including boxer Amir Khan, singer Anne-Marie, the actor Woody Harrelson…” In the first days of April, reports the daily The Guardian, unidentified people have vandalized at least 20 cell towers in Britain.
And these theories have found fertile ground because, like the belgian doctor, many people were already inclined to believe that the 5G was harmful. The Russian media RT, already known for its campaigns of misinformation had circulated as early as January 2019 a pseudo-news story proclaiming that “the 5G can kill you” (viewed 2 million times on Youtube).
The problem behind the link that is made with Wuhan, it is clear that this is neither in this city nor even in China, that has been set up the first network 5G, but in South Korea. Another problem is that the epidemic has spread very quickly in Great Britain, Japan, and Iran, where there is no network 5G.
And that’s not counting the fact that it has been amply demonstrated that the SARS-CoV2 is indeed a virus — some variants of the theory deny this — that the symptoms attributed to 5G are not those of the coronavirus, that the sites who claim that a researcher has shown such a link to cite studies that don’t exist… And that one has legitimate reasons to doubt another variant of the theory, which referred to a conspiracy of the Illuminati…