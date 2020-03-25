6-year-old son of Halle berry is trying to climb the stairs in my mom’s high heel boots

Now, many parents are concerned about what to do during quarantine and isolation.

While some suggest educational exercises, the schedule of the day, leaving no time for rest and entertainment, Halle berry seem to have found another way.

Her 6-year-old son, Maceo, born in marriage to actor Olivier Martinez, learning to walk in heels.

In his Instagram, the actress shared a video, that interest of Internet users. In it, a boy dressed in plaid pajamas, trying to climb the stairs in my mother’s white high heel boots. “The quarantine. Day 12” — wrote the Holly.

“Well, by the end of the quarantine he will learn to walk in such shoes as a professional model, it is very fun to watch,” “I about the same look from when I first put her shoes on,” — writes the Internet users who laugh at the video.

View this post on Instagram #Quarantine Day 12 🥴 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

However, some followers of the actress was concerned that her 6-year-old son came up with the idea to wear my mom’s shoes.

“If it was a daughter, I would not have issues,” “Do in Hollywood would have another child is transgender?”, “I like this boy, I hope he is not planning to become a girl?” — discuss fans of Holly.