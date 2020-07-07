60 new cases of coronavirus in Quebec
Photo: Paul Chiasson Archives The canadian Press
The pandemic has made nine new fatalities in Quebec during the past 24 hours, was it announced on Tuesday.
The balance sheet is now 5590 the dead, when one adds to the four deaths that occurred before 29 June.
There were 60 new infections, for a total of 55 997 cases.
The number of hospital admissions had fallen to 30, at 347. One more person was in the intensive care unit, or 26.
Thirteen infections were added in the region of Montreal in relation to Monday, for a total of 27 438. There were 5838 case in the region of Laval, an increase of only three, and 7983 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The biopharmaceutical company in quebec Medicago and the pharmaceutical giant british GSK announced on Tuesday a collaboration to develop and evaluate a vaccine candidate against the COVID-19.
The transactions with cash can be done in commercial establishments by limiting the time and distance of interaction between workers and customers and by remaining vigilant on the hygiene of hands after the transaction. This recommendation is contained in an interim document updated on Monday by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).
A new survey reveals that airlines which are hoping to count on the support of the population in their plans to face the COVID-19 should expect turbulence. Seventy-two percent of Canadians surveyed by Leger and the Association for canadian studies say they are not comfortable to ride in a plane since many airlines have decided to relax their own requirements in terms of distancing the physical to the edge of their devices.