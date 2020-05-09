61 new deaths in Quebec
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Scene of the red zone of the CHSLD Émile McDuff, Repentigny
The pandemic of the COVID-19 claimed the life of 61 other Quebec, bringing the death toll from Saturday at 2786.
As for the balance of the infections, it now stands at 36 986 since the beginning of the crisis.
Of this number, which also includes the healings and deaths, 24 932 case are deemed to be ” assets “.
In the last 24 hours, 836 cases of COVID-19 more have been confirmed by the health authorities.
In hospitals, there has been an increase of eight people to be hospitalized, bringing the total to 1835. A decrease of two patients has been raised to the intensive care unit, who are now 205.
In addition, as of the date of the data collected at 18 h, Friday, there were 18 855 confirmed cases on the island of Montreal, in addition to 4444 in the Montérégie and 4018 in Laval.
The authorities have also indicated that 332 903 tests have been carried out to date, 12 of 194 in the last 24 hours, still far from the target of 14 000 tests per day.