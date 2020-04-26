69 new deaths due to the COVID-19 in Quebec

| April 26, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

69 nouveaux décès dus à la COVID-19 au Québec

Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The paramedics transfer a patient from an ambulance to the hospital in LaSalle, Montreal, on Saturday 25 April 2020.

The highlights of the day

  • 69 new deaths, for a total of 1515;
  • 840 new cases confirmed, for a total of 24 107;

Quebec recorded 69 deaths due to the COVID-19, for a total of 1515. The province has a total of 24 107 confirmed cases, 840 more than in the past.

Other details will follow.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *