69 new deaths due to the COVID-19 in Quebec
April 26, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The paramedics transfer a patient from an ambulance to the hospital in LaSalle, Montreal, on Saturday 25 April 2020.
The highlights of the day
- 69 new deaths, for a total of 1515;
- 840 new cases confirmed, for a total of 24 107;
Quebec recorded 69 deaths due to the COVID-19, for a total of 1515. The province has a total of 24 107 confirmed cases, 840 more than in the past.
