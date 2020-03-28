7 best natural remedies against various symptoms of respiratory infections
Some natural remedies are struggling with different symptoms of respiratory infections as effectively that are not inferior medications. In lemons, thyme, Echinacea, and others.
As reported MedikForum.ru in the period of rampant respiratory infections can help proven natural remedies. They successfully mitigate or even destroy the different painful symptoms – fever, pain and sore throat, phenomena bronchitis, laryngitis and others.
Elderberry: reduces fever. A decoction of its flowers are effective to cope with fever, muscle pain, restores damaged mucous.
Mother and stepmother: with a strong cough, stagnation in the lungs. Natural remedy has a pronounced expectorant, mucolytic action, is one of the best in the removal of the irritating cough, sore throat, pulmonary edema. Well suited to combat the symptoms of chronic bronchitis in smokers.
Ginger: a cure for the debilitating cough. Also has expectorant action, soothes cough, reduces fever.
Thyme: eases the discomfort in the throat. It can be drunk as an infusion or used as a mouthwash and throat. Long been known as a remedy for colds, has the property to reduce the high temperature.
Lemon: from a sore throat. To get rid a sore throat effectively to gargle a solution containing lemon juice and a teaspoon of salt, three times a day. This natural remedy has antiviral, antibacterial effect.
Echinacea: boosts the immune system. It is inherent immunostimulatory, antiviral properties. Can also help to reduce the temperature.
Wild rose: struggling with the pain. Has a very high content of vitamin C and lycopene – two of these substances are powerful antioxidants that fight inflammation. Thanks to them, the tool has analgesic effect.