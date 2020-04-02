7 improve heart products for use in conditions of isolation
These seven products, due to the saturation of potassium, magnesium, other substances that contribute to the regulation of cholesterol and brings a lot of benefits to the heart, the circulatory system. Use them in isolation to support his cardiovascular system.
As reported MedikForum.ru the effect is to improve heart products is greatly enhanced in conjunction with healthy habits. In the absence of contraindications, exercise is important to perform at least 30 minutes three times a week.
These products are recommended for different reasons. Some give a good dose of magnesium, necessary for the proper functioning of the heart muscle. Others are excellent sources of potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidant vitamins, and substances that affect cholesterol levels.
Walnuts. It fats improve the condition of the myocardium – eating five or six pieces a day, you can significantly enhance your protection from coronary heart disease, which has been associated with sudden cardiac arrest, heart attacks. This is the only type of nut that contains a significant amount of alpha-linolenic acid, an essential omega-3, balanced with omega-6.
Cashews. Rich in b vitamins, which can effectively reduce the effects of stress on the cardiovascular system. Its high saturation of magnesium promotes relaxation of the heart muscle. Unsaturated fats product help to reduce cholesterol, protect the heart from the occurrence of coronary heart disease.
Pear. Have a diuretic effect, prevents the development of hypertension. Soluble fiber fruit improves the level of glucose in the blood, reducing the absorption of cholesterol. Product features low calorie, which is an additional advantage in terms of isolation.
Olive oil. Its regular use reduces the formation of blood clots, improves the production of “good” cholesterol, improving the condition of the arteries. The product is highly effective to reduce atherosclerosis, reduce the risk of angina, heart attack. In addition, it is important in conditions of isolation – prevents constipation, normalizes the functioning of the liver.
Grapefruits. Rich in potassium, contains low sodium, giving a mild diuretic effect, they are recommended for people with hypertension. The product also contains vitamin C and blood thinners flavonoid naringin – to improve the condition and performance of the vessels is a perfect combination.
Oatmeal. Oats is superior to other grains in protein and healthy fats. Another advantage – the abundance of beta glucans, soluble fiber that reduces the absorption of cholesterol by the body.
Onion, garlic. These products-treasures for the recovery of the cardiovascular system: they thin the blood, prevent atherosclerosis, improve blood circulation in the coronary arteries.