700 animators day camps, sought in Quebec city [VIDEO]
Share
22 may 2020 15: 16
Updated at 19h18
Share
700 animators day camps, sought in Quebec city [VIDEO]
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
It still lacks 700 facilitators of day camps in Quebec to accommodate the 10,000 young people expected. To a month of the opening, the mayor Labeaume to good hope to recruit.
There were 11 500 young people registered on 19 may, when the City has stopped taking registrations to meet the capacity of sites, taking account of the new rules of social distancing. By the game of forfeits, the administration Labeaume expects the 27 organizations that are responsible for the day camps on its territory will receive about 10 000 young people aged 5 to 12 years from 29 June to 14 August.
A challenge
It usually takes 1500 animators to deal with, like last year, 17 000 young people. Mode COVID, the City’s estimated need of 2200 facilitators for the 10,000 children enrolled. The problem is that it still lacks 700. In the end of may, that is to say, only 7700 youth are guaranteed a place. Not to mention that the City is currently negotiating to have access to the additional premises.
The mayor of Québec, Régis Labeaume, is the point on the opening of day camps.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
“It will be a challenge to find premises and staff, but we will do it. It is thought to be able to offer the service to registrants”, lance, optimistic, Régis Labeaume.
First-come, first-served basis
For insured children to have a place, it is always possible that the site of the camp they will be attending is not the one chosen initially. If the recruitment goal would not be reached, it will be “first come, first served”. But confidence reigns.
“If there are more than 700 facilitators, it will accommodate more children. We want to make the most of it. It is for this reason that we notify the parents that they can enroll in a waiting list” on the website of the City, added the mayor.
The exceptional measures put in place, including the increase in the number of facilitators, will move the budget day camps from 9 to $ 15 million, despite the decline in attendance obliged.
Requirements
The guide recovery day camps approved by the government of Québec recommends a facilitator to four children 3 to 4 years, one for five, aged 5 to 6 years, and one for the seven children of 7 to 8 years. For young people aged 9 to 17, the ratio is one facilitator to 10. The ratio is usually one to eight for the 5 to 6 years and one for 15 for the 12 to 17 years. To this we must add the measures of hygiene-related COVID such as washing hands and disinfecting equipment.
The mayor invites young people to submit their application to become a monitor, making even the promotion of the hourly rate of $ 14.10 per, is a dollar more than the minimum wage. All the details are available on the website of the City at the address: city.quebec.qc.ca.