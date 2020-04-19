72 new death due to the COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The paramedics transfer a patient from an ambulance to the Hospital of Verdun in Montreal, Saturday, April 18, 2020.
The Duty and
The canadian Press
in Quebec city
April 19, 2020
- Quebec
The highlights of the day
- 72 new deaths, for a total of 877;
- 836 new cases confirmed, for a total of 18 357;
- 1102 hospitalized persons, 183 of whom were in intensive care;
- 3555 people restored, and;
- 2905 under investigation.
Source: national Institute of public health of Quebec
The COVID-19 continues its growth in Quebec, but the statistics continue to be encouraging compared to the flattening so hoped of the epidemic curve.
The national Institute of public health of Quebec reported Sunday, a further 72 deaths related to the COVID-19 for a balance of 877 people since the beginning of the crisis.
These figures do however reflect more accurately the evolution of the situation over the past 24 hours, due to methodological changes made earlier this week.
As the data released on Sunday have, in fact, been collected the day before, 18-h.
The authorities recorded a decline in the number of individuals hospitalized in the intensive care, which increased from 258 to 183 patients.
As to the total number of hospital admissions related to the new coronavirus, there were 1102, or 28 less compared to the data from Saturday.
The number of confirmed cases now stands at 18 357, an increase of 836 infections diagnosed. It is also the first increase in new cases since April 15.
All in all, 2905 people were waiting for the result of their test. There were also 3555 people restored.
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the government of quebec has not given news item broadcast over the weekend. According to one of the scenarios anticipated by public health experts, this Saturday, April 18, was to mark the peak of the epidemic curve in Quebec. Between 1263 and 9000 deaths were expected, along with approximately 29 000 cases reported.
Other details will follow.