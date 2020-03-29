72-year-old father David Beckham married
72-year-old Ted Beckham was married to the mother of David for 33 years and broke up in 2002.
In his autobiography, father of the former player admitted that the reason for their divorce from 70-year-old Sandra Beckham was the fame of the son and of the obsession of journalists.
“All the noise that constantly surrounds us, all this attention — it was not the world to which we are accustomed, and it was all very hard. I think we just weren’t ready for it. Although I’m not sure what do you to get ready for it,” wrote Ted in the book.
Hilary Meredith, the owner of his own law office, the athlete’s father met in the past year. After some time, the couple began to live together, and now all announced their engagement. “Though in the world there are much more important things, we are happy to announce our engagement. Take care of your family!” — simply wrote the beloved Ted in social networks.
Friends Meredith doesn’t hide the fact that the lawyer she literally glows with happiness. “We haven’t seen her so happy. To put it mildly, a stormy affair. All this is so exciting,” he told close to Hillary.