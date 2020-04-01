74-year-old Helen Mirren posted a picture without makeup
Helen Mirren not to cover gray and is not trying to hide the real age, while remaining highly employable actress.
She believes that the best years of her life came after forty years in the cinema Helen, by the way, only came in 30!
Mirren has never tried to chase the youth. But always considered it important to help your body stay healthy.
That is the kind of attitude that Hollywood has become a favorite of many Internet users. She looks and dresses nobly, unlike many other stars who are unable to accept your age.
Just look at those celebrities that have gone too far with plastic surgery like Madonna.
Recently Helen has published in his Instagram honest selfie without makeup and filters. She posed with glasses casually with messy hair. In the caption, the actress explained that the first thing she did in the morning.
“A lady!”, “Ray of sunshine”, “Natural beauty is the main thing in you”, “So natural, unlike many others”, “do Not get tired marvel at the courage of this woman”, “Even without makeup you look great,” wrote in the comments of the Internet users.