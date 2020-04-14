75 new deaths due to the COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public Health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault
The highlights of the day
- 75 new deaths, for a total of 435;
- 691 new confirmed cases, for a total of 14 248;
- 936 people are hospitalized, of which 230 to the intensive care unit.
Quebec has 75 new death of the COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing their total number to 435 since the start of the pandemic. In all, 936 people are hospitalized, of which 230 to the intensive care unit. This is a total increase of 57 patients with the coronavirus in hospitals in Quebec and an increase of four patients in the intensive care. The number of confirmed cases of the disease has increased by 691 from the day before, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14 248.
“Maybe we do not expect much of people infected,” said the prime minister, François Legault, in his press briefing daily, recognizing that staff who did not have symptoms probably has infected residents. The government’s top priority remains the situation in the NURSING homes, he pointed out. He added that the situation in this type of centres that are home to those most vulnerable to the disease is the same in Ontario, New York and everywhere in the world “. Mr. Legault indicated that in addition to absences of employees infected, it was already 1250 in NURSING homes.
