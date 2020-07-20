77th Mostra: Tilda Swinton and filmmaker Ann Hui will receive a Golden Lion
Tilda Swinton, here with Tom Hiddleston in <em>the Last of The Lovers</em> (<em>Only Lovers Left Alive</em>) of Jim Jarmusch, will receive a golden Lion for his entire career.
Share
20 July 2020 14h10
Share
77th Mostra: Tilda Swinton and filmmaker Ann Hui will receive a Golden Lion
Agence France-Presse
ROME — The british actress Tilda Swinton and director, and hong kong’s Ann Hui will receive at the beginning of September a Gold Lion for the whole of their career on the occasion of the 77th Venice international film Festival, festival program reduced because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Tilda Swinton, 59 years old, is “universally recognized as one of the performers with the most original and the most intense to have made known to you at the end of the last century”, explained in a press release the director of the venice film Festival, Alberto Barbera.
She made her film debut in 1985 in Caravaggio by Derek Jarman, a filmmaker with whom she collaborated on seven other occasions, as in The Last of England (1987), The Garden (1990), Edward II (1991) and Wittgenstein (1993).
In Orlando (1992) Sally Potter, the actress has obtained a broad international recognition for her portrayal of the androgynous character.
Actress chameleon, cold beauty to the diaphanous skin, she has also worked with Jim Jarmusch (the Last of The Lovers, 2013; The dead do not die, 2019), Joel and Ethan Coen, Lynne Ramsay (we need to talk to Kevin, 2011) and Luca Guadagnino (Amore, 2009; At the edge of the pool, 2015; Suspiria, 2018).
His role in Michael Clayton by Tony Gilroy (2007) earned him a Bafta and an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.