77th Mostra: Tilda Swinton and filmmaker Ann Hui will receive a Golden Lion

July 20, 2020

Tilda Swinton, here with Tom Hiddleston in <em>the Last of The Lovers</em> (<em>Only Lovers Left Alive</em>) of Jim Jarmusch, will receive a golden Lion for his entire career.

20 July 2020 14h10

Agence France-Presse

ROME — The british actress Tilda Swinton and director, and hong kong’s Ann Hui will receive at the beginning of September a Gold Lion for the whole of their career on the occasion of the 77th Venice international film Festival, festival program reduced because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Tilda Swinton, 59 years old, is “universally recognized as one of the performers with the most original and the most intense to have made known to you at the end of the last century”, explained in a press release the director of the venice film Festival, Alberto Barbera.

She made her film debut in 1985 in Caravaggio by Derek Jarman, a filmmaker with whom she collaborated on seven other occasions, as in The Last of England (1987), The Garden (1990), Edward II (1991) and Wittgenstein (1993).

In Orlando (1992) Sally Potter, the actress has obtained a broad international recognition for her portrayal of the androgynous character.

Actress chameleon, cold beauty to the diaphanous skin, she has also worked with Jim Jarmusch (the Last of The Lovers, 2013; The dead do not die, 2019), Joel and Ethan Coen, Lynne Ramsay (we need to talk to Kevin, 2011) and Luca Guadagnino (Amore, 2009; At the edge of the pool, 2015; Suspiria, 2018).

His role in Michael Clayton by Tony Gilroy (2007) earned him a Bafta and an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.

Tilda Swinton and Seo-Hyun Ahn in Okja, a film by Bong Joon-ho above Parasite.

Library The Sun

It will also appear in The French Dispatch, his fourth collaboration with the american film director Wes Anderson.

“Prolific”

“Ann Hui is one of the directors in the most popular, prolific and versatile of the asian continent”, stressed Alberto Barbera.

After having studied at the university of Hong Kong and the London Film School in the early 1970s, the filmmaker came in the middle of hong kong cinema as assistant director to the master of the martial arts movies from King Hu.

In 1979, she made her debut as a director with the thriller The Secret, with Sylvia Chang, and was immediately recognized as one of the key figures of the “New wave of Hong Kong”, the film movement that includes John Woo, Tsui Hark and Patrick Tam.

At 73 years of age, she has 26 films, two documentaries and several short films to his credit.

The 77th edition of the Mostra will be held from 2 to September 12, according to a reduced program compared to previous years, and according to a health protocol strictly, including detachment physics in the rooms, due to the pandemic.

The event is seen as a hope by the world of cinema, in a year marked by the closure of rooms, the suspensions of filming and cancellation of festivals, such as Cannes, who would have had to be held in may.

Le Soleil

