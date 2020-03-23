8-year-old son Charlize Theron appeared in public in a girly manner, but shy hiding her face

44-year-old actress went to the store with children.

Actress Charlize Theron during the spread of coronavirus in the world, like many people, is quarantined. Freed from the everyday star’s mother dedicates children Jackson and August.

Recently paparazzi noticed Charlize while shopping in a grocery store in California. For a hike for products, the actress did not wear masks, neither myself nor the children. Theron chose a comfortable total black. And her eldest son, 8-year-old Jackson, who associates himself with a girl, chose to exit look in the girls ‘ shades.

Jackson was wearing purple shorts and peach shirt. Baby hair gathered in a bun and complemented the image of a white bandage. Jackson clearly didn’t like the increased attention to his person, so he shyly covered his face with a hand.

Note that each new release of Jackson is followed by intense discussions. The users are divided in opinion: some consider this unacceptable for a boy, while others support Charlize, which gives children freedom of choice.

But the younger 3-year-old daughter Aug did not hesitate. For going to the store the girl had two curvy beam.

Recall that Charlize, in spite of numerous novels, married not yet. Children she adopted in 2012 and in 2015.