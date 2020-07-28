80% of american companies intend to continue the telework
Photo: Barbara Gindl Agence France-Presse
A majority of respondents indicated that their company will maintain “some degree” of telework after the health crisis.
A large majority of the companies in the United States expect to maintain at least part of the telework once the health crisis ended, according to a survey conducted by a business organization, published on Monday. “Two out of three respondents are “strongly agree” or “agree” to say that the experience of their firm with the pandemic COVID-19 will lead to the future in terms of hiring and more flexible working in their business, ” points out the national Association for the economics of enterprise (NABE) in its quarterly report. More than 80% of respondents indicated that their company will maintain “some degree” of telework after the crisis.
“The results of the survey NABE [ … ], show continuous changes in the business climate, but with marked improvements in most of the indicators compared to the survey carried out in April “, summarized the president, Constance Hunter. One out of three has returned to his normal activities, but almost as many companies say they do not expect that their normal activities are continuing more than six months.
The sector of finance, insurance, and real estate is the one with the largest number of businesses have resumed normal activity (42 %), followed by the services sector (35 %). But 29 % believe that this return will not exceed six months, compared to 16% in April.
In employment since march, companies have primarily adopted three special measures to counter the financial consequences of the crisis : hiring freeze (cited by 49 % of respondents), redundancies (34 %) and unpaid leave (34 %). In addition, nearly 20 % of the firms said to have reduced salaries in the second quarter of 2020, compared to zero in the last quarter of last year.
Finally, the profit margins of the business improved in the second quarter, but remain at a level “historically” low.