80 women Harvey Weinstein which he was put in jail

Harvey Weinstein – one of the most influential producers of Hollywood, was sentenced to 23 years for harassment.

And now, it seems that the 67-year-old Weinstein will sit in prison for the rest of his life.

That producer was making them indecent proposals, two years of investigation admitted 80 women.

Among them a famous actress: Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Uma Thurman.

Protection Harvey, of course, outraged: why do star divas, the popularity of which is largely secured by Weinstein, so many years of silence about their grievances?

Harvey Weinstein is one of the most powerful media moguls in Hollywood. The films that he produced, in most cases, became hits. Among them, “the Lord of the rings” “the King’s speech”, “the Reader”. Thanks to Weinstein the whole world to know about Quentin Tarantino. Could he ever think that he will become the hero of the movie, and not a positive.

In 2017, several famous Actresses accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and has over 70 Actresses, make-up artists and assistants.

One by one they made a public statement: Weinstein roughly accosted him and offered a successful career in exchange for sexual relations. In March, the producer has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, in fact by proving only two cases of violence.

Sam Weinstein pleaded not guilty, but apologized for causing women pain. The producer’s lawyers claim that all these victims voluntarily agreed to have sex with him, hoping for a career prospects. But it is for them and really did a lot.

The same Gwyneth Paltrow has received $ 10 million from the Weinstein company for the film “view from the top”. In 2003, for a young actress it was an unprecedented fee. For your success the stars excitedly thanked Harvey at the ceremony “Oscar”.

Public opinion was divided: some saw obvinitelya Weinstein selfish predators who hoped to get money from him by blackmailing the court. Undoubtedly, a despotic and powerful, he could persuade someone of the inappropriate behaviour is confirmed by all his family and colleagues.

But their offense women were silent for several decades while he built their career. But others from the Weinstein turned away. The professional community had deprived him of all the prestigious awards and was expelled from the Academy.

The situation with the Weinstein provoked other revelations. Singer Bjork spoke about the harassment directed by Lars von Trier. However, in court she took it. Much less lucky Kevin spacey.

Several men have accused the actor in the assault, after which he was suspended from filming of the series “house of cards” and began the trial.

But it’s one thing when women go on a vicious transaction for yourself, and another when the harassment (sexual harassment) happens against their will. Scandal and Harvey Weinstein, is significant in many respects. In particular, due to the fact that he has started a movement Me Too.

Women became massively and openly talk about the achievements on them violence. And not for PR. And in order to defend their dignity and right to choice.