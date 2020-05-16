82 new deaths in Quebec
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The testing clinic, no appointment of Montréal-Nord
The ministry of Health reported Saturday of 82 new deaths related to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 3483 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The day before, the curve funeral was bent when the prime minister François Legault announced 50 loss of life.
The increase in the number of cases remains relatively stable. The authorities say they have identified 763 new cases in Quebec. It has identified 42 183 since the beginning of the crisis.
By subtracting the deaths and the number of healings (11 458), there are currently 27 242 active cases in Quebec.
Encouraging signs, the authorities are reporting a decline in the number of patients in the hospital and intensive care. As well, there were 1764 hospitalizations, a decrease of 59 compared to the previous day, and 179 persons to the intensive care unit, a decline of 12.
A total of 3010 people are the subject of an investigation.
The greater Montreal region remains highly affected by the pandemic. There were 21 410 case in Montreal, 5230, in Montérégie, 4596, Laval 3252 Lanaudière and 2191 in the Laurentians.
It has been reported 1714 case in the Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec, 1206 in the National Capital, 991 in the eastern Townships, 381, Ottawa, 310 in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and 174 in Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
State of emergency
The City of Montreal announced on Saturday that the state of emergency was extended until may 21.
This Thursday, the elected representatives had voted on a resolution giving authorization to the executive committee to renew the state of emergency for the entire territory of the municipality for a period of five days to the time until the 2nd of July.
According to the City, this exemption ” allows Montreal to avoid having to convene all of the elected officials of the municipal council of each extension “.
The state of emergency in Montreal had been decreed for the first time on 27 march. It gives exceptional powers “to deal with the pandemic now raging on the territory of the agglomeration, in particular by promoting the mobilization of human and material resources required to fight to the COVID-19” according to the statement published Saturday by the City.