87 deaths in the CHLSD of Sainte-Dorothée, which passes the milestone of 200 infections
Since the beginning of the month of April, the number of cases of COVID-19 at the CHSLD in Ste-Dorothée continues to increase, even if the increase is less rapid for the last few weeks.
The CHSLD of Stainte-Dorothea, who was one of the most hit by the crisis of the COVID-19, has just passed the milestone of 200 residents infected and now has 87 deaths. If the situation is resolved quietly, this is far from being out of the crisis and, without the CISSS de Laval is able to identify the exact reasons.
On 9 April, there were 115 cases and 13 deaths. On the 27th of April, there were 189 cases and 81 deaths. The latest available figures for the CISSS de Laval, dated may 13, reported 206 cases and 87 deaths.
Of this number, 29 persons are cured, which “gives a glimmer of hope,” says Judith Goudreau, director of communications for the CISSS de Laval.
“How does one make sure the virus is still circulating ? Several assumptions are made by our team of experts, including that the viral load of the sars coronavirus was installed in this centre, ” says Mrs Goudreau.
“All the staff has been well trained and has done a great job to prevent the spread, but the virus was already there,” she adds. It is necessary to refer to the beginning of the month of march, when a simple cold was not seen as being necessarily a case of COVID-19. At this time, the virus was less known and we don dépistait travelers. “
The union of nurses, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants of Laval (SIALL-CSN), the chairperson, Isabelle Dumaine, believes that the situation has improved compared to what prevailed a few weeks ago, but questions the reasons that there are still cases.
“There are still concerns to be had. The number of deaths has somewhat stabilized but the infections always increase the a little. You always wonder how it is done. It’s been over a month that we had the peak of the outbreak, it may be that there are some laggards… “
Critical
The CHSLD has made headlines in April last year due to the rapid spread of the virus. On 12 April, the Committee on standards, equity, health and safety at work (CNESST) published a report which identified several shortcomings.
As revealed by The Press, the inspector noted that staff infected was forced to work and that he moved from one unit to another. This last ended, however, his report by writing that ” because of the measures put in place subsequently, including those added during the procedure, I felt that the situations deviating readings are now corrected. “
A few days later, residents and their families filed a collective action in the Quebec superior Court for negligence.
Prevention measures
The CISSS de Laval claims to have taken several measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and this, ” for several weeks “.
“The hourly employees are stabilized, which includes an allocation to long-term in this place of work,” says Judith Goudreau. Any movement of patient is not allowed and the wearing of personal protective equipment is mandatory for any contact with the residents, she adds.
The president of the nurses union de Laval has confirmed that its members no longer have a problem with the equipment, even if they would like to have masks N-95, which are not always considered as necessary in the CHSLD in quebec.
She also finds out that there is a greater stability in the work teams and in the rotation. “I wouldn’t say it is perfect, because there is still a lack of employees, which has an impact on the work of the nurses and auxiliaries, but it will get better if we compare. “
It remains concerned, however, the presence of a caregiver, as authorized in the building since the 11th of may. The CISSS claims to have given them a training in the field of protection and control of infections. “It’s going to have to monitor that,” said Isabelle Dumaine, president of the SIALL. They have very strict protocols, but it will have to be vigilant in the hope that it will not take off in the wrong direction. “