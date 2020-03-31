9 main series APR
It’s a coincidence or the producers of the series managed to quickly respond to quarantine, but in April we are waiting for some very high-profile premieres. The long-awaited “Mrs. America” with cate Blanchett in the role of a malicious antifeminists, the third season of “Killing eve” and new potential hit Phoebe Waller-bridge.
The screens returned a brilliant Thriller about the hunt employee МІ5 Eva Polastri the hired assassin Villanelle and their obsession with each other. Among the important news of the third season in a cameo appears the Creator of the series, Phoebe Waller-Brigitte, rumor has it that she will die from the hands of Villanelle. Showrunner of the new season – Suzanne Heathcote, which stands for zombie Thriller “the walking dead Bootees”. A couple of days a trailer for the new season of “Killing eve” on YouTube was watched by nearly a million people – according to the announcement. we are waiting for a stylish and witty season.
12 APR
HBO is releasing a new series, “Run”, which has all chances to become a hit. The author is an actress and writer Phoebe Waller-bridge, behind the brilliant series “Rubbish” and “Killing eve”. Main characters – ruby Richardson, who wants to radically change his life, and Billy Johnson, a successful coach. Both slightly over 35, were both a little weary. 17 years ago, in University, ruby and Billy were together and agreed: if one of them sends the other a message with the text “run”, they drop everything and meet at the Central station in new York and go along on a journey across America. And now the day has come: ruby receives a message from Billy and they are in the same train. They will swear and argue, gets into criminal trouble and will run away from the police – but you will not be bored.
12 APR
We are in the year of Psili about this show – and “Missy Amercia” finally comes out in theaters. For his debut on television cate Blanchett chose extraordinary history. The action of “Mrs. America” takes place in the 1970s and shows the struggle of feminists for their rights. The plot centers around the movement for the ratification of the equal rights Amendment (ERA), which forever changed the political and social landscape in the United States. While Blanchett plays opponent of the amendment, the odious politician Phyllis Shlafly. Also on the show will appear rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson and Elizabeth banks. We expect not only serious political passions, but also a reminder of the 70s – heroine cate Blanchett wears dresses with collars turned around, pearls and high styling.
15 APR
“Home before dark” – a new detective who goes on the Apple TV+. At the core of the series – the real history of the young Hilde Lisak, which in 10 years became a reporter dug out a complicated criminal case that occurred with her father in his youth. In 2014, Hilda and her father had founded in his native Pennsylvania newspaper Orange Street news, where the girl spent five years (now Hilda 14). In the TV series Hilda moved from new York to a small town on the lake, where her father who dwells in melancholy. Energetic girl begins to investigate old criminal case and finds that it involved her father. Plays Hilda young actress Brooklyn Prince that the audience can remember in the excellent film the Florida Project.
2 APR
The screens from the fourth season returns of “Fargo,” a black Comedy channel, FX, largely inspired by the movie the Coen brothers 1996. As always, the Fargo, the new season associated with previous. It is known that the action will take place in the 1950s, and the main conflict is around the relationship of African-American and Italian families who emigrated to the United States. Starring – Ben whishaw (“Perfume”, “007: Spectrum” and Chris Rock (“Dogma”).
19 APR
The show’s main characters -Dominic and Tom Berde, twin brothers.Thomas suffers from schizophrenia, and after his discharged from a psychiatric clinic, Dominic is forced to take care of brother. At the heart of this HBO drama, the eponymous bestseller by American author Wally lamb. originally released in 1996. In the series the two brothers played by mark Ruffalo, and we are definitely waiting for a brilliant acting job.
28 APR
Another potential hit in the “Belgravia” from the creators of “Downton Abbey”, which is sure to delight lovers of historical costume films. The action takes place in 1840-ies in London, and the plot based on the novel by Julian Velloza 2016. According to the synopsis, the show tells the story of a time when “the highest echelons of society began to come to grips with the emerging industrial Nouveau riche”. The main intrigue will be between two families – aristocrats and the Nouveau riche Belasyse Trincardi that represent the new industrial England. Julian Fellowes also made a show-run the show – it was he who in 2011 received the award “Emmy” for the KK scenario of “Downton Abbey”.
April 12 on channel Epix
Digital giant Netflix continues to develop new markets. The Victims’ Game – crime drama, filmed in Taiwan. Synopsis describes the new project: forensic expert with the syndrome of Apserger discovers that his daughter is tied to a mysterious murder. With the help of a journalist decides to investigate the case and find his daughter while she is still alive. Judging by the trailer, the creators did not stint on the Gory details.
30 APR