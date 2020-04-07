9340 case of COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
François Legault
The highlights of the day
– 760 new persons declared to be positive, for a total of 9340 confirmed cases
– 583 people are hospitalized (+ 50), including 164 to the intensive care unit (+0)
– 29 new deaths, for a total of 150
– Prime minister François Legault is pleased to note that the number of hospitalizations and persons to the intensive care unit is rather stable; this suggests to him that “the situation stabilizes”.
