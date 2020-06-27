A 22 year old male with a gunshot wound to Hampstead
Share
June 27, 2020 16h27
Share
A 22 year old male with a gunshot wound to Hampstead
The canadian Press
HAMPSTEAD — A 22 year old male was wounded by a bullet to the upper body, Saturday morning, at Hampstead, a municipality in the west of the island of Montreal. A security perimeter was erected in the area of the crescent Netherwood while the police are searching for two suspects.
According to the spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Benoit Boisselle, the victim was transported to the hospital, but his life is not in danger.
Around 11: 30 a.m., patrol officers of the public safety of the Town of Hampstead have alerted the POLICE to report that a man had been hit by a bullet at the corner of the crescent Netherwood street and Fallbrook.
According to preliminary information gathered from witnesses, three people were inside a sport utility vehicle. One of the members of the trio would then fire in the direction of a second before running away with the race with the third individual in the direction of Fleet street.
Investigators have been dispatched on the spot to analyze the scene. A dog has also been called to contribute to the search of suspects of which one does not have a description for the time being.
According to Benoit Boisselle, the suspects were sitting in the back of the vehicle, when they did fire on the suspect seated in the front. It evokes the hypothesis of a meeting scheduled, but we do not know the reason for the possible appointment.