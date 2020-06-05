A 23rd death caused by the COVID-19 in Ottawa
There are now a total of 23 deaths related to the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the crisis.
June 4, 2020 11h24
Updated at 22: 50
Justine Mercier
The Right
A 23rd death caused by the COVID-19 is deplored Thursday in Ottawa, and only a single new confirmed case of infection with the novel coronavirus is added to the balance of the region.
The new death reported in the Outaouais is part of the 91 that are added to the balance sheet of the province. Among these 91 deaths, 65 of which are incurred before the 28 may, according to the authorities.
The most recent victim of the region remained at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) – private agreement Champlain Gatineau. This is the first death to occur among the residents of this centre in the Gatineau sector.
On the side of the outbreak during the CHSLD Lionel-Emond, the integrated Center of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reports that 37 cases are still active among the residents. The pandemic has so far caused the death of 12 residents and an employee of the NURSING homes in the Hull area.
The situation is stable to phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, where 29 cases assets are always reported by the authorities. Three deaths caused by the virus have occurred so far in that residence through that welcomes users to the public network.
For Quebec as a whole, 259 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including one in the Outaouais. Since the beginning of the crisis, 548 people of the region have received a diagnosis of COVID-19. The CISSSO said on Thursday that 348 of these people are healed, which represents a proportion of 64%.