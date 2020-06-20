A 78 year-old man loses consciousness in a queue of the SAAQ
The incident occurred in front of the SAAQ boulevard Lebourgneuf in Québec city. The ambulance to show up to 10 h. The man was conscious when paramedics arrived on the scene. He was transported to the hospital.
June 19, 2020 16: 37
Updated at 20: 18
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The man has fainted because of an exhaustion due to the heat and was transported to the hospital. Contacted by The Sun, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is said to be aware of the many queues in front of his service points and plans to remedy the situation.
Since the 1st of June, the SAAQ has opened its points of service mode without an appointment. But the places are limited, and the rules of social distancing and the health protocol will slow down the process. “Because of social distancing, we can’t put so many people in the waiting room. The operations are also more time consuming to carry out. The employees handle a lot of documents, and after each operation, it is necessary to take precautions. Sure it adds to the process,” admits Gino Desrosiers, officer of the SAAQ.
The latter ensures, however, that the SAAQ is trying to remedy the situation. As for this week, it has put in place solutions to improve the situation of people who are waiting in the queue : distribution of water bottles, permission to people with health problems to be able to wait in air conditioned comfort, and the ability to give a coupon indicated for a time that will allow people to “reserve their spot” without waiting in the queue. Mr. Desrosiers also confirms that the distribution of bottles of water had been put in place in the branch of Lebourgneuf this Friday. “We know that the heat is coming and it’s going to be more painful”, said Mr. Desrosiers.
It also ensures that employees have become more accustomed with the health protocol since the reopening. “We were closed for five weeks and we started in slow motion. But now, we need to catch up with our usual operations, which takes place in June and July. No one is satisfied with the situation here, but it is sure that we want to improve our customer service,” says Mr. Desrosiers.