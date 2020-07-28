A accident ATV is a death in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
July 27, 2020 20h31
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
A accident of all-terrain vehicle was a victim Monday in the late afternoon, in Saint-Octave-de-Métis. The victim ended up under the vehicle after having made barrels.
The incident occurred around 16h25, in the rank of Cabot D at Saint-Octave-de-Métis, Bas-Saint-Laurent. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is reached for a sheer all-terrain vehicle-style “coast-to-coast”.
The SQ reports that the driver of the vehicle was following a group of friends on a motorcycle and tried to overtake before losing control of his car and barrels. The ATV was later found on the man, but has been cleared by the group of friends before the arrival of relief.
The driver, in the twenties, as well as the passenger were transported to the hospital. In spite of the maneuvers of resuscitation, the death of the driver was found after the hospital. The passenger survived with minor injuries.
The two occupants of the ATV were wearing a helmet.