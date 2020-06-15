A balance daily of infections continues to decline
The coronavirus has made 11 new deaths in Quebec between Sunday and Monday, a-t-it is announced on Monday before noon.
One must add to this review of nine deaths that occurred prior to June 7, which leads to a total of 5242.
The most recent data report of 102 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 54 054.
The number of hospitalizations has increased by two, 771. Four-twenty-two people are in intensive care, a decline of three.
Only 29 new infections are added in the Montreal region, for a total of 26 717.
The number of cases went to 5676 in the region of Laval, and 7610 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The New democratic Party (NDP) will approve the study of budgetary appropriations to Ottawa if, and only if, the government agrees to extend the program to Provide canadian emergency (PKU).
The containment measures were more likely to have improved the team work of the parents than they have harmed, according to a recent survey, unveiled in the sidelines of the Week quebec of fatherhood, which starts on Monday.
The minister of Justice of Quebec, Sonia LeBel, on Monday launched the Registry digital judiciaire du Québec, for the activities of the Court of Québec and the superior Court. The citizens as well as professionals of the legal community can now file certain pleadings in civil matters, youth, criminal, and criminal.
