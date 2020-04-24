A biopic about Whitney Houston is in preparation
The biopic will be produced by the estate of Whitney Houston and producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music.
April 23, 2020
Updated 24 April 2020 to 0h18
A biopic about Whitney Houston is in preparation
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — A feature film on the life of Whitney Houston, written by the man behind the storyline of Bohemian Rhapsody is in the works.
The biopic will be produced by the estate of Whitney Houston and producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody will follow Whitney Houston from the darkness to the glory and promises to be “candid about the price of stardom,” according to the announcement of the producers.
In a statement, Clive Davis said: “With all my personal and professional experiences with Whitney, the end of his teenage years to his tragic death and premature, I know that the full story of Whitney Houston has not yet been told.”
Clive Davis adds that the scenario will reveal finally “the Whitney as a whole, including the engineering voice has profoundly impacted the world while she fought with ferocity against the devils who will have had a reason for it”.
Whitney Houston has sold over 200 million albums around the world during his 25-year career and has won six Grammy awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards and two Emmy before his death in 2012.