A boat trip takes a dramatic turn near the dam and Manic-5
A 20 year old man died after having escaped drowning, Friday, near the dam of the centrale Manic-5.
June 6, 2020 12: 43
Updated at 17h28
The canadian Press
A boat trip for a father and his son took a dramatic turn in the late afternoon on Friday near the dam of the centrale Manic-5 on the North Shore
“At around 16: 15 p.m., emergency services were called to the reservoir Manic-5 for a boat overturned with two people on board,” said the sergente Beatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
According to preliminary information, their small boat collided with a large rock before taking to the water. The 48-year old man who was there and his son, 20-year-old were able to wait for the arrival of relief, but it is uncertain if they were wearing a floatation jacket.
“There are disaster relief boats that have been deployed and a helicopter of the canadian armed Forces to go and retrieve the two men,” said the sergente Dorsainville.
The two men were transported to a hospital, where the death of the young man of 20 years old has been found.
The investigation continues and the SQ does not exclude now no hypothesis.