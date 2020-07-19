A body recovered from the water in the Sainte-Anne river in the Portneuf

| July 19, 2020 | News | No Comments

July 18, 2020

Updated on July 19, 2020 at 14h03

Guillaume Mazoyer

The Sun

Around 9: 30 a.m. Sunday morning, the divers of the SQ have located the victim near the scene of the event, the day after an output between friends in Saint-Alban, in the RCM of Portneuf. His death was unfortunately found on-site. An investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of the event.

To 18 h 30, Saturday night, a 911 call is made to mention an accident of rafting on the river Sainte-Anne. After verification of the facts by the SQ with the witnesses, the victim would be rather found with a group of people near the shore. The man would have slipped on rocks and fell in the Sainte-Anne river, before being whisked away by the current.

“People have tried to help him, but have not been successful. He is a man of 19 years. According to witnesses, he was not wearing a floatation jacket individual and didn’t know how to swim”, reports the spokesperson for the SQ, Valerie Beauchamp.

The day before, firefighters and police officers have performed a search until nightfall. The divers arrived in reinforcements early on Sunday morning. The identity of the victim has not yet been unveiled.

Le Soleil

