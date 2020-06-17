A body recovered in the river Montmorency
June 16, 2020 | News | No Comments|
The body was stuck in the rocks of the area of the flat cliffs of the Montmorency river.
June 16, 2020 17h26
Leah Martin
The Sun
A body has been recovered from the water in the river Montmorency by the water rescue of the fire brigade of Quebec city, and Boischatel, Tuesday afternoon.
The call was reported to 15h20. The body of the man was stuck in the rocks of the area of the rocks flat when he was spotted by witnesses, who have notified 9-1-1.
It is still too early to identify the victim or the cause of his death. A police investigation is ongoing.