A boxer and a nurse, Kim Clavel rewarded for its fight against the COVID-19
The boxer quebec Kim Clavel
June 2, 2020 14h05
Updated at 23h18
Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
The Quebec Kim Clavel, champion light weight of the NABF, who has returned to his post in nursing when the global pandemic of sars coronavirus has interrupted his career as a boxer, is the winner of the Pat Tillman for his involvement in favour of the community.
The prize, awarded in memory of former NFL player and u.s. army, will be presented at the salon ESPY Awards 2020, the 21st of June. Created in 2014, this award honors a person “who has a strong link with the sport that has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of Tillman.”
“By choosing to return on the first line of health care in the midst of a global pandemic of unprecedented, Kim embodies the spirit of service, duty, and selflessness that Pat embodied, said Marie Tillman, the widow of Tillman who is the chair of the board of directors and co-founder of the Foundation, Pat Tillman.
“Despite the dangers of the COVID, and the shelving of his budding career of a boxer, Kim has chosen to focus its energy on those who need it the most. In the name of Pat, we are honored to award the prize Tillman to Kim for her involvement and leadership in the context of his work in health care throughout this crisis.”
Clavel, 29-year-old, who made his debut in professional boxing in December 2017, has taken a leave of absence for one year at the Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière in his hometown of Joliette last August to focus on her career after six years in the post.
Clavel (11-0-0 with two K.-O.) won a unanimous decision against the Mexican Esmeralda Gaona Sagahon in December to Montreal to put the hand on the title vacant NABF out of 108 pounds.
Clavel had to face the former champion of the WBC and the IFC, Esmeralda Moreno, during a fight without a title at the main event of a program in Montreal on march 21. It was supposed to be the first fight of Clavel, with his new promoter, Yvon Michel.
“It was a really important struggle, said Clavel, who has been coming to training partners in Mexico to prepare. I had a very, very good training camp. I’ve spent a lot of money.”
Make the difference
But the fight was cancelled a week before and Clavel has exchanged his boxing gloves for his nurse’s uniform.
“A fight is different,” admitted Clavel, who started working the same day where she was supposed to go on the ring.
The boxer said that the cancellation of the fight was initially saddened. But she saw things differently a few days later.
“I said to myself: “OK, I’m in good health, I have two arms, two legs, and I can make a difference. I want to do it””, she entrusted.
It has therefore contacted the provincial government and sent his curriculum is “everywhere”.
“They reminded me very quickly, she said. I went to work on 21.”
Since, Clavel has worked as a nurse in several hosting centers, and long-term care in Montreal – often in the night shifts.
It has not always been easy.
“They do not understand the situation,” she said about some of his patients.
Others have enriched the life of Clavel.
“I know that I can help, but they are also helping me, she noted. Sometimes, I talk to them and they know so much and they love to share their knowledge with others. This is incredible.”
Clavel, ranked no. 3 by the WBC and IBF and no. 7 by the WBA, plans to return to the fighting as soon as conditions allow. Meanwhile, she does her best, making the running, shadow-boxing, jump rope and yoga.
“I do a lot of things, but this is not the same thing as being at the gym. But it is OK.
“I stay in shape. And when everything will return to normal, I’m not going to go to zero. I am in good health at this time, I have not taken too much of weight. I’m not far from my weight battle.”
In the wake of the September 11 attacks, Tillman left the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the army. His family and friends created the Foundation Pat Tillman after his death in April 2004, when he was in the service of the 75th Ranger regiment in Afghanistan.