A brigade of specialists at the service of general practitioners
For the past two weeks, more than two dozen medical specialists working in alternation in a “unit COVID-19” of the hôpital Pierre-Le Gardeur in Terrebonne.
Failing to be able to operate patients, orthopaedic surgeons, general surgeons and ent specialists give a helping hand to family doctors in a “unit COVID-19” of the hôpital Pierre-Le Gardeur in Terrebonne.
“I told the experts : “You want to help ? You are going to do the secretaries of family physicians !” “tell Dr. Manon Giroux, head of the department of surgery and coordinator medical crisis COVID-19 in the establishment. Requirements, organization of patient transfers, management of calls and other “putin’s house” : the mission of the specialists is to ease the task of general practitioners so that they devote themselves to the patients.
For the past two weeks, more than two dozen medical specialists working in alternation in this ” unit COVID-19 “. “They are really helpful,” says Dr. Jolaine Sarrazin, a general practitioner who works at the front. They help to roll the unit. “
Dr. Charles Guertin, plastic surgeon, is pleased to be able to help his colleagues. “You really get the feeling of being appreciated for the work that we have done,” he says.
To accomplish these administrative tasks is also a ” lesson in humility “, according to him. “You don’t realize to what extent the general practitioners have administrative work to do,” says Dr. Charles Guertin.
The specialists who do the surgery are also to benefit from their expertise. “It has been proposed to create a font “sterility” “, says Dr. Guertin. To avoid contamination, experts scrutinize the magnifying glass on the actions of practitioners when they take their protective equipment and remove it.
The brigade of experts not only has the mission of helping general practitioners. She developed a skill to potentially be deployed with patients with the COVID-19, ” explains Dr. Manon Giroux. “In the context of a disaster to the Italian [where the doctors would fall in battle], the specialists will be able to take over,” she said.
She points to a oto-rhino-laryngologist has even made a ” small internship in the intensive care unit.” “It is now permanently available for the intensive care and the technical, like installing the catheter “, she says.
Dr. Manon Giroux believes that this new collaboration between general practitioners and surgeons will help to create links between them. These doctors stand side by side little in normal times. “The family doctors will be really more at ease to call us after this time period,” she says.