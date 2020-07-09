A “bubble CFL”? A risk would remain
July 8, 2020 21h28
Dan Ralph
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — the canadian football League (CFL) plays a season shortened in a central city according to the strictest health and safety, there will always tests positive for the coronavirus, think of a physician infectious disease specialist. This could force the league to stop abruptly activities.
The CFL would be considered a city “bubble” or two, to limit the exposure of teams to the virus. But Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an expert in infectious diseases at Toronto General Hospital and associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, said that the positive tests are still possible and could threaten the game.
“The short answer is that there is nothing in this era will not be without risk, said Bogoch. There are some things we can do to minimize the risk, but like anything, there will be an element of risk of acquiring this infection.”
“The league and the players can work with health professionals to make this as safe as possible, but at the end of the day, they will have to sit down collectively and decide, “Is this worth it”. As individuals, they should ask themselves, on the basis of the protocols in place and the individual perception of risk, risk tolerance and risk threshold, “Am I ready to play ?””
The CFL and the players Association of the CFL’s continue to discuss changes to their collective agreement which would allow a season partial. The first matches would be held in September, but commissioner Randy Ambrosie said that a campaign is cancelled also remains possible.
In march, the pandemic has forced a judgment in the world of sports. In Europe, professional soccer has taken over while the Major League Soccer, major league baseball, the NHL and the NBA all trying to restart or start their seasons.
The four circuits north americans have seen players or team officials contracting the virus.
FC Dallas has been forced to withdraw from the tournament “MLS is Back” in Orlando after 10 players and a coach were found to be positive for the virus.
The NHL hopes to start training camp on Monday and return to the game in Edmonton and Toronto on the 1st of August. The players would stay in the bubble tightly controlled and would play in front of the bleachers empty.
Teams can bring 52 people, with no more than 31 players, in their bubble. Everyone in the balloon will be tested on a daily basis-including the players, the staff, the hotel employees, the employees of the food service and bus drivers.
Players and team officials will stay inside the bubble, except in extenuating circumstances specific. This includes the medical care, the birth of a child or a death in the family.
Any person returning in the bubble will be subjected to a quarantine of a minimum of four days with testing nasal swab daily for the COVID-19.
The NHL and the NHLPA have the ability to delay, postpone, move or cancel games due to a “risk to the health and safety of players” and/or the risk that “the integrity of the competition” is in danger, including “an outbreak of uncontrolled COVID-19”.
The biggest challenge of the CFL may be financial, the league not having a contract television worth an astronomical sum.
Ambrosie said that collectively, the nine CFL teams have lost $ 20 million last year. This is not an ideal position to cover the costs to feed and house teams, as well as the daily tests.
No league was not raised as a specific number of positive tests, which would cause the cancellation of the matches.
Bogoch said that the central sites and bubbles are beneficial. With the exception of baseball, the other three leagues in north america offer plans of this kind.
“First, they reduce the probability of introduction of infection in the bull, he said. If (the infection) is introduced, it actually reduces the likelihood that it can be forwarded.”
“If there is an infection, we hope that it will be quickly identified due to the high frequency of diagnostic testing, and controls symptoms. Now, the best-laid plans may still have holes. But what we have seen with basketball and soccer, is that these plans work : they identified positive cases and the players have been isolated. This tells me that the security mechanisms work.”