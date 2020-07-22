A californian restaurant accused of refusing clients hidden
A conservator in california went so far as to expel customers hidden of its facility, located north of Sacramento.
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — A californian restaurant has received the visit of inspectors from the hygiene after having been the subject of several complaints stating that his staff was not wearing a mask of protection against the coronavirus, some of the clients ensuring the same have been expelled from the institution because they wore a.
Apple Bistro, located in Placerville, 65 km to the north of Sacramento, received a warning Monday to local authorities, who have reported more than 50 complaints, specified to the AFP the person in charge of the communication of the county of el Dorado.
Displayed on the window of the restaurant, a message from the owner clearly summarizes its position on the steps-barriers: “No social conditioning, not mask, which deprives them of oxygen, no propagator of microbes in latex”, says the text, before adding: “Not mandatory here. It is possible that it is not for you.”
The authorities have sent public health inspectors on the spot and indicated that they could suspend the licence of the restaurant if the employees were not to wear a mask.
Contacted by AFP, the restaurant did not want to comment.
Internet users have denounced the attitude of the restaurateur and called for a boycott of the establishment.
“He asked me if I had seen the poster, I was clearly not welcome if I was wearing my mask,” said a client at a local television.
Another said that he had been asked to leave so that she came to pick up his order, mask on the face.
Other customers have on the contrary said it had no problem with the policy of the restaurant, ensuring that the separation physical was respected.
The decision whether or not to impose the wearing of the mask depends on each State or even each county or municipality. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places to try to curb the explosion of cases of coronavirus in the State the most populous of the United States.