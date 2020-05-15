A call of threats to the police because of the roadblocks between Ottawa and Gatineau
A dam police officer on the MacDonald-Cartier bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau.
May 14, 2020 15h12
Updated at 17h21
Louis-Denis Ebacher
The Right
An Ottawa-based frustrated not to be able to go to Gatineau because of the police roadblocks to the interprovincial bridges was arrested for death threats.
The man of 70 years would have called anonymously to the police of Gatineau to utter these threats, on Tuesday evening. “Shortly after 22 h indicated the officer Andrée East, of the police of Gatineau, an individual stated to our officers that he wanted to shoot the police officers and their vehicles if the road checks related to the COVID-19 continued between Ottawa and Gatineau.”
The investigators were able to trace the origin of the call. The Ottawa resident was arrested the following day. The Ottawa police has assisted the police of Gatineau in this folder.
The suspect has appeared in court on Thursday under a chief death threat to peace officers.
“We appeal to the cooperation and patience of the population to maintain a good social climate during the pandemic,” said the officer East.