With 1,500 animals to feed and care for, the Granby Zoo, through its foundation, placing it on the sociofinancement to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
29 April 2020 16h27
Share
A campaign sociofinancement to help the Granby Zoo
Marie-France Létourneau
The Voice of the East
Share
With 1,500 animals to feed and care for, the Granby Zoo, through its foundation, placing it on the sociofinancement to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Private income since mid-march, the NPO wants to raise $ 80,000 to support the primary needs ” of her very large family.
“It is 80 000 $, but we hope to exceed $ 100,000. It does not cover all the costs, but it will give us a serious helping hand to help us get through it because we don’t know until when it will continue. Even if we put scenarios in place, there is nothing that warrants a reopening next”, argues the director general of the Zoo, Paul Gosselin.
According to the information transmitted in the framework of the campaign, it costs approximately $ 500,000 per year to cover the costs related to the long list of groceries, medicines and other expenses related to animal welfare.
Thus, even if the Zoo is closed, a team of keepers, veterinary surgeons and cooks is still in post to ensure the care of the animals. In this spring period, the habitat outside must also be prepared. “It was beautiful, large elephants, hippos and rhinos to feed, with special diets. It’s expensive, feed animals and take care of them”, said Paul Gosselin.
READ ALSO: In the kitchens of the Zoo
Some statistics: each year, the equivalent weight of 38 elephants is consumed in hay millet, or nearly 200 tons. A gorilla eats alone, 6.1 kg of vegetables per day. The four lowland gorillas from the Zoo also consume more than 2000 pounds of lettuce per year.