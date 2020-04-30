A campaign sociofinancement to help the Granby Zoo

April 30, 2020

With 1,500 animals to feed and care for, the Granby Zoo, through its foundation, placing it on the sociofinancement to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Marie-France Létourneau

The Voice of the East

With 1,500 animals to feed and care for, the Granby Zoo, through its foundation, placing it on the sociofinancement to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Private income since mid-march, the NPO wants to raise $ 80,000 to support the primary needs ” of her very large family.

“It is 80 000 $, but we hope to exceed $ 100,000. It does not cover all the costs, but it will give us a serious helping hand to help us get through it because we don’t know until when it will continue. Even if we put scenarios in place, there is nothing that warrants a reopening next”, argues the director general of the Zoo, Paul Gosselin.

According to the information transmitted in the framework of the campaign, it costs approximately $ 500,000 per year to cover the costs related to the long list of groceries, medicines and other expenses related to animal welfare.

Thus, even if the Zoo is closed, a team of keepers, veterinary surgeons and cooks is still in post to ensure the care of the animals. In this spring period, the habitat outside must also be prepared. “It was beautiful, large elephants, hippos and rhinos to feed, with special diets. It’s expensive, feed animals and take care of them”, said Paul Gosselin.

READ ALSO: In the kitchens of the Zoo

Some statistics: each year, the equivalent weight of 38 elephants is consumed in hay millet, or nearly 200 tons. A gorilla eats alone, 6.1 kg of vegetables per day. The four lowland gorillas from the Zoo also consume more than 2000 pounds of lettuce per year.

The Granby Zoo has its own kitchen to feed his large group of residents.

The zoo of all

For the time being, the campaign sociofinancement of the Foundation has been launched on Facebook. Donations can also be made through the website of the Zoo. Wednesday noon, some 10 000 $ had been raised. Other funding initiatives might also be developed over the next few weeks, ahead of the DG.

According to him, the Granby Zoo is not the only one to have launched such a campaign. “There is a sphere of influence, with the zoos canadians, to ask for help. The Granby Zoo is a non-profit organization, we must remember that. This is the zoo of the world. It is a source of collective wealth. Currently, the zoo has no source of income, whether linked to the opening to the public, to educational programs or corporate activities. Conversely, there are large expenses in everyday life”, said Paul Gosselin.

At the Granby Zoo, not less than 80% of revenues are recognized during the hot season.

Green light awaited

The team at the Zoo has also prepared different scenarios in anticipation of a potential reopening of its facilities, at the very least portion of the zoological garden, said the director general.

“We developed a recovery plan with different scenarios. It was expected that it could impose health concerns, whether it be with a maximum number of persons on the site or be forced to close some of the buildings to comply with the rules of distancing. It is also necessary to consider that we might not have the experiences where you touch animals such as stingrays or mini-farm, for example. It is also preparing to outrun the tables in the main restaurant, to control access to it”, remembers Paul Gosselin.

“It puts all scenarios on the table. We’re getting ready. But it does lack the signal to our governments to revive some strata of the tourism”, he adds.

The officer says that plexiglass to be installed near cash registers and sinks in mobile in particular, have already been acquired in anticipation of a potential reopening.

Paul Gosselin believes that if “the first wave” of déconfinement, with the opening of primary schools, some shops, the construction industry and manufacturing businesses, is going well, the tourism industry could be “prioritised”, according to him, in a “second or third wave”.

“To boost the morale of the troops and the population, if the Zoo could open in a first time, it would be a good news. We’ll see what happens with the water park for which other measures could be imposed”, concludes the DG.

