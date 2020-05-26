A canadian doctor calls it to be faster to manage pandemics
A few months ago, Dr. Kamran Khan and his team were among the first in the world to warn of the imminence of a pandemic of the novel coronavirus.
May 25, 2020 7h56
Updated at 17: 03
The canadian Press
TORONTO — A canadian researcher, that has designed it a few years ago a global early warning system for severe infectious diseases, hope that from now on, the international community will be able to better detect the onset of the virus and respond quickly to pandemics.
Dr. Kamran Khan, of the Faculty of medicine of the University of Toronto, has created a few years ago Bluedot, a system which has used until here of geographic information systems, natural language processing and artificial intelligence to predict the spread of influenza on a global scale and monitor the spread of the Ebola virus, and Zika.
In addition to the technological tools of Bluedot, Dr. Khan has used a wealth of statistical data.
The technology of Bluedot has allowed Dr. Khan to detect the December 31, last a information, announcing that in Wuhan, in China, an outbreak of what appeared to be a pneumonia affecting one in twenty people.
In a very short time, Bluedot has been able to determine that the disease was similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2003 and that it had the ability to spread.
On 6 January, Dr Khan and his team have submitted their findings to a scientific magazine. A week later, the virus manifested itself in Bangkok, Thailand.
The canadian doctor says that he became concerned as soon as the disease seemed to be concentrated in Wuhan appeared in other countries.
In his view, infectious diseases are emerging with greater frequency and have greater impact in the society. However, he finds that the information often take too much time to be available to the medical community and the public.
At the University of Toronto, some of the research of Kamran Khan focuses primarily on human migration, the international air transport and the globalization of infectious diseases that emerge and which can hatch more than once.