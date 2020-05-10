A car trapped at over 300 km/h
The Ontario provincial police has filed charges against a person 19 years of age who was travelling at 308 km per hour.
May 10, 2020 16h32
The canadian Press
BURLINGTON, Ont. – The Ontario provincial police has filed charges against a person 19 years of age who was travelling at 308 km per hour on the Queen Elizabeth highway west of Toronto.
Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that the incident of excess of speed “amazing,” was to have occurred Saturday evening near Burlington, Ontario.
He noted that the person at the wheel had only a G2 licence, to licensed driver, and that there was also a passenger in the car.
The police reported that cars which had been overtaken by the car at full-speed, honked to show their appreciation when they saw that she had been caught by the authorities.
Sergeant Schmidt said that the car had been confiscated for seven days and that the licence had also been suspended for a week.
He added that the person at the wheel was charged with driving acrobatic and dangerous.
Mr. Schmidt also noted that it was the most important event of excess speed that he had seen during his career.