A caricature of André-Philippe Côté in the top-20 of the newspaper The World

| May 4, 2020 | News | No Comments

Caricature of the February 24, 2020

May 3, 2020

Updated may 4, 2020 at 10: 49a.m.

Thomas Thivierge

The Sun

Once again, the work of the cartoonist of the Sun , André-Philippe Côté has caught the attention of the international. The prestigious French newspaper The World has selected one of his cartoons to open a compilation of the best drawings to illustrate the crisis of the COVID-19.

With Plantu, Aurel, Xavier Gorce, Martin Vidberg, Fabrice Wanders and Michael, André-Philippe Côté finds himself in good company in this compilation highlighting the inspiration of the designers of press.

This is not the first time that a work of the cartoonist of the Sun keeps the attention on the international scene.

On the 12th of march last, one of his drawings had been in a special issue of the international Mail.

Since that day, André-Philippe Côté regularly receives requests from european publishers who wish to integrate their drawings in their books.

Le Soleil

