A caricature of André-Philippe Côté in the top-20 of the newspaper The World

May 3, 2020
Updated may 4, 2020 at 10: 49a.m.
Thomas Thivierge
The Sun
Once again, the work of the cartoonist of the Sun , André-Philippe Côté has caught the attention of the international. The prestigious French newspaper The World has selected one of his cartoons to open a compilation of the best drawings to illustrate the crisis of the COVID-19.
With Plantu, Aurel, Xavier Gorce, Martin Vidberg, Fabrice Wanders and Michael, André-Philippe Côté finds himself in good company in this compilation highlighting the inspiration of the designers of press.
This is not the first time that a work of the cartoonist of the Sun keeps the attention on the international scene.
On the 12th of march last, one of his drawings had been in a special issue of the international Mail.
Since that day, André-Philippe Côté regularly receives requests from european publishers who wish to integrate their drawings in their books.
