A case of COVID-19 at the école Bon-Pasteur in Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé
There have now been 175 cases of infection in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine since the beginning of the pandemic.
Share
May 20, 2020 19h01
Share
A case of COVID-19 at the école Bon-Pasteur in Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the school was closed Bon-Pasteur in Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé Wednesday afternoon after a student has tested positively to the COVID-19. The school is closed for at least the next 14 days. The quarantine applies minimally to the professors of the institution, the students who have been in contact with the infected child and their parents.
The department of public health has started an epidemiological investigation to trace all the contacts that the infected child would have been in the last few days. The mayor of Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, Roberto Blondin, was a Wednesday, busy.
“I’ve talked to people from the department of public health, and then I went to reassure the teachers. I also took a step back. These kids have parents, and these parents are at work. So I talked to the employers of Sainte-Thérèse,” he says.
Between 800 and 1000 people work in the sector of the commercial fisheries in Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé. People converge from neighbouring municipalities for work. Employers have joined the staff during the day and evening to ask them to be put in quarantine if they have a child attending the school Good Shepherd.
“The school account in all 50 students, but they were only between 10 and 15 to be returned at the re-opening,” says Roberto Blondin.
The schoolboy infected had shown symptoms that resemble sars coronavirus before the school called his parents to come and pick it, says mayor.
Balance sheet
On the other hand, the Directorate of public health has reported a new case of infection on Wednesday, but this is not the case of the student, who will be counted on Thursday. There have now been 175 cases of infection in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine since the beginning of the pandemic. Eight people died and 149 are considered cured, are 85% of people infected up to now. A single infected person is hospitalized currently.