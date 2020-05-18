A case of COVID-19 confirmed to the school l’oree-des-Bois
A first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Saturday at the school l’oree-des-Bois, in Cantley.
May 16, 2020 18h51
Updated at 19h22
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
After having announced last week the withdrawal preventive a student and a teacher, this is a first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Saturday at the school l’oree-des-Bois, in Cantley.
The Commission scolaire des Draveurs (CSD) said Saturday that it has been made aware of the situation by public Health for the Outaouais region. This first confirmed infection affects a pupil of the school.
The SSC considers however that the assessment conducted by public Health determined that ” the risk that the other students in the class are infected is considered to be low. “The latter may therefore continue to attend school as planned.
“A telephone communication custom has been made by the management of the school to the parents of the group concerned. In addition, a letter was also sent to all of those parents and members of the staff of the school, ” said the CSD Saturday.
The CSD takes the opportunity to remind that all the preventive measures ” are applied rigorously in all of our institutions.”
Recall that a student had been removed from the school Cantley last week after one of his relatives had received a positive result at the COVID-19. The student was already in class at the time of diagnosis. This preventive withdrawal occurred during the first day of school in the process of déconfinement.
The next day, a teacher from the school had also been removed pre-emptively because he was waiting for a test result at screening COVID-19.
The CSD had indicated on Tuesday that the two cases are not related.