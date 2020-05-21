A case of COVID-19 force the closure of a grocery store in Rimouski
The Marché Richelieu Brilliant, in the sector The Bic, Rimouski, has closed its doors after a member of his staff has been positive to a test COVID-19.
May 20, 2020 18h52
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The Marché Richelieu Brilliant, in the sector The Bic, Rimouski, has closed its doors Wednesday after a member of his staff has been positive to a test COVID-19 the previous day.
The regional directorate of public health has issued a notice of targeted surveillance. “Dr. Sylvain Leduc, director of public health in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, ask the people who attended the Marché Richelieu Gloss between may 1 and may 16, 2020 to carefully observe the appearance of symptoms of the COVID-19 : fever, cough, difficulty breathing and loss of sense of smell, and this, in the last 14 days of their visit to the grocery store,” says the counsellor for relations with the media, Ariane Doucet-Michaud.
Epidemiological investigation
An epidemiological investigation was triggered in order to retrieve all the contacts that are significant of the person affected by the virus. This case is added to the balance daily, bringing the number of infected people in the Bas-Saint-Laurent to 45, of which 33 are restored. In addition, a person is hospitalized.
Any individual who is experiencing symptoms of the virus and / or concerns about his or her health is invited to call 1 877 644-4545 in order to make an appointment for testing or for a consultation in a clinic for an evaluation. In case of severe symptoms requiring urgent care, it is recommended to call 9-1-1. The direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent reminds us, that if one has symptoms, it is important to remain at home as much as possible, to observe a distancing physics of two meters, wearing a covering face in public places and wash hands regularly.