A case of COVID-19 in a second seniors ‘ residence in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
It is the second residence for seniors in the Bas-Saint-Laurent to be affected by an infection with the coronavirus.
22 June 2020 18h36
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
A person of the age of the Residence Marie-Ann Saint-Cyprien, near Rivière-du-Loup, has been declared to be positive to the COVID-19. The man presented with symptoms. It is the second residence for seniors in the Bas-Saint-Laurent to be affected by an infection with the coronavirus.
This private residence welcomes only nine beneficiaries. “As soon as we had the initial reporting of the resident positive, we put in place our action committee; the public health, the prevention and control of infections and our support teams to the residences are mobilized,” says the counsellor for relations with the media Centre integrated health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Ariane Doucet-Michaud. We did the screenings for residents, contacts confirmed in the community, the employees of the residence and some of our support staff at home who had gone to the residence the day before the positive result.” About three-quarters of the results of the twenty or so screening tests performed were negative. The full statement will be available in a few days.
Watch enhanced
“[…] When we have a positive result in a residence, it is taking no chances because these are users that may have a vulnerability in terms of their health, says the spokesperson of the CISSS. Then, we wanted to be proactive. This is why we tracked all of the users. For the moment, everything is under control.”
Ms. Doucet-Michaud also indicates that everything that needed to be done has been. “You just have to have the results of screening and ensure follow-up of the situation,” she says. There is also a lookout that is enhanced for the evolution of symptoms from residents who could begin to have symptoms of the COVID in the next few days. We will remain in close collaboration with the owner of the resource to ensure that everything is done according to the rules of the art and that it is confined to the maximum of potential transmission of the COVID.” For reasons of confidentiality, it was impossible to know if the person infected was hospitalized.