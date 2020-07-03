A centre to assist the company to renew
Photo: Adrian Wyld, The canadian Press
Brian Gallant, special advisor of the firm and former prime minister of New Brunswick, was entrusted with the direction of the Center of applied research.
The firm’s government relations services Navigator announced Thursday the launch of the canadian Centre for the mission of the company. Within this sphere of influence including the day in the lobby of the big bosses in american Business Roundtable, the Centre seeks to support businesses in the expansion of their mission to all stakeholders.
“For many companies, it is a radical transformation of their philosophy. This requires an in-depth reflection among the leaders and employees in order to modernize their mission and change their practices accordingly, ” said Brian Gallant, in an email exchange.
The special adviser of the firm and former premier of New Brunswick has been entrusted with the direction of the Center of applied research, which aims to ” deepen knowledge in this area and offer practical solutions to companies who wish to take this turn “. Among the projects that will be launched, the first activity consists of a wide research on the perceptions of Canadians with respect to the social contribution of companies.
The team will be made up over the next few weeks. It should contain a strong representation in québec. “In many ways, organizations and institutions of Quebec are models to follow in terms of support for the social commitment of companies,” he says.
Brian Gallant cites studies finding that the companies concern for their social engagement are more profitable, in the long term. “The private sector can not be satisfied to ensure the prosperity of the shareholders. We also expect that it plays an important social role. “He gives the example of the mobilization of enterprises around the call for a boycott of Facebook, targeted by the movement #stophateforprofit asking for the suspension in July of any advertising on its platforms.
“The pressure has become high on the large companies for that, not only do they take a position, but that they make concrete commitments to fight against global challenges and the racism, especially in their own organization. “
And the recovery post-COVID is an opportunity to do things differently. “2020 has been a year which has served as a catalyst for companies to do more to improve society by helping to fight against climate change, by addressing social and economic inequalities — highlighted and exacerbated this year, by supporting the elimination of systemic racism and doing more to overcome other challenges of the society,” stressed the former prime minister.