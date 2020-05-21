A ceremony double for the Iris on June 10,
It may well be that Andrée Lachapelle receives an award posthumously at the gala of the Iris for its magnificent composition in <em>It was raining birds</em>.
May 21, 2020 12: 11
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Nobody can accuse Quebec cinema doesn’t have imagination for the gala of the Iris. Since the ceremony celebrating the excellence in our cinema could not be held in public, it was imagined, to June 10, a ceremony in two times. The majority of the prizes will be first awarded within the framework of a dissemination on the web, so that the winners of the four main categories will be welcomed on the set of Hello, Hello!
The winners of the best interpretations of men and women, as well as those of the audience award and best film will be so popular live show hosted by Jean-Philippe Wauthier over the airwaves by Tv (and on Here tou.tv).
It may well be that Andrée Lachapelle receives the award posthumously for his beautiful composition in Ithe was raining birds. In the category of best actress, the late interpreter is found, however, in contention with Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, fabulous in The wife of my brother. Anne Dorval (14 days and 12 nights), Léane Labrèche-Dor (laughter) and Naomi O’farrell (Fabulous) are also part of the race.
On the side of the male actors, it is difficult to determine who will be crowned as each book is full of unforgettable performances: Marc-André Grondin (Mafia Inc) ; Patrick Hivon (The wife of my brother); Niels Schneider (Sympathy for the devil); Gilbert Sicotte (It was raining of birds), as well as Robin Aubert (Young Juliet).
Other details to come.