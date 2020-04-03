A challenge gatherer
Geoffrey Dirat
Special Collaboration
March 21, 2020
Photo: CPQ and Michel Giroux
The president of the CPQ, Yves-Thomas Dorval (left) and the president of the CSN, Jacques Létourneau (right)
This text is part of the special Unpointcinq
If they can oppose on many issues, there is one who gathers them. In terms of climate change, the employers and the union are on the same wavelength, as evidenced by this interview, cross between the president of the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN), Jacques Letourneau, and his counterpart of the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ), Yves-Thomas Dorval.
According to the Barometer of climate action, published in February by Unpointcinq and the University of Laval, Quebec and Quebec have high expectations vis-à-vis desentreprises. 83 % estimentqu’they should do more, in front of the federal government (76 %) and provincial (75 %), cities (63 %) and citizens themselves (55 %).
How do you feel about these figures ?
Jacques Létourneau : I’m not surprised. For the past 15 years, people make efforts. They have changed their consumption practices, they sort their waste, are recycling. One buys too of pick-up, but on the whole, individuals that have progressed and they have the impression that it rests only on their shoulders. In practice, however, there are more and more companies are exemplary. There should be more, of course. For this, we need of structuring measures and in this sense, governments have a central role to play.
Yves-Thomas Dorval : These figures do not surprise me. People are now aware of the issues, they are concerned and want action. It is a fertile ground, but we often tend to reject the responsibility on others. In the Face of the climate emergency, all stakeholders — businesses, governments, and citizens — are concerned, and not one more than the other.
Companies would, therefore, not lagging behind ?
Yves-Thomas Dorval : In fact, large companies are already passed to the action. Since the establishment of the SPEDE [the carbon market quebec], the big emitters have reduced their emissions significantly. They have integrated the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in their business models, which enabled them to generate as productivity gains. There is still, particularly for the improvement of energy efficiency, but the following prizes are going to be more difficult to make and require substantial investments.
Jacques Létourneau : environmental concerns are not only shared by the eco-friendly. The awareness is today collective. The business leaders want them also contribute to the reduction of GHG, the workers also. But the practical implementation is more difficult.
What is the main obstacle to action ?
Yves-Thomas Dorval : If large companies have the means to act, 98 % of our businesses are SMES and they lack the margin of manoeuvre for action. It takes funds to invest in clean technologies or develop new processes, knowing that the returns on investment that are far away. SMES need government support, via the green Fund, to move forward.
Jacques Létourneau : The task is complex, because everything is in everything. It involves transforming our modes of production, review the production processes, develop new technologies, changing work organisation, training workers, etc., This is a collective effort that requires the leadership and support of the government.
Your two organisations put forward the concept of ” just transition “. Here, too, your interests converge ?
Jacques Létourneau : The fourth industrial revolution is at our doors. Like the previous ones, it will result in job losses that are going to be replaced by others. As a union, we need to take a dynamic of collaboration with the employers to have the ability to assist workers in this transition. This dialogue in order to adapt the labour market, and train lamain in consequence, existedéjà and we will continue in the interest of all.
Yves-Thomas Dorval : On lesquestions environmental, the CPQpratique the social dialogue for years with its partners. We are all aware that the economic transformation that is coming will have many implications on the workforce and we work hand in hand to determine what are the issues and how to address them. It will require training adapted to the new needs, but the site is much more extensive. In a world that is more computerized and more automated, we must enhance the basic skills of all workers.
A transition that is beneficial to the job
According to Clean Energy Canada, a think-tank on climate and clean energy at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, the transition will lead to the creation of 160,000 new jobs in the field of renewable energies, while fossil fuels will lose 50 000 by 2030.
The clean technology sector today employs some 300 000 people. The fossil energy account 200 000 workers in the country.