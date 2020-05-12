A chance that it is a: beautiful solidarity
Celine Dion during the tv show <em>A chance that it is a</em>.
Share
May 10, 2020
Updated on may 11, 2020 0h03
Share
What a luck that we got: beautiful solidarity
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Passe-Partout Gilles Vigneault, of Koriass Marc Hervieux, Radio Radio to Celine Dion, there was something for everyone during the television special and what A luck that we took, aired Sunday on TVA and Télé-Québec. A proposal unifying, diverse, funny, touching, current… In this challenging context of a pandemic, the idea of stick together resonates strong. And the nearly 80 artists who took part in the adventure were channeled into a superb celebration of solidarity.
It has often been seen in recent weeks of the musicians — even the superstars — providing benefits “in soft” in their living room. The issue of Sunday, which aimed in particular to replenish the coffers of the organizations SOS conjugal violence and Little Brothers (whose mission is to break the isolation of elderly people), has given a bit of decorum in the balance. But without losing the idea of bonne franquette in benefits well felt and the desire to put the audience in the shot.
The craftsmen of the show pre-registered have to comply with the requirements of social distancing. “It is not obvious how to apply makeup yourself. Usually, I have the air of Mariper Morin”, has blagué Marc Labrèche, who has held the helm of the show with Marie-Claude Barrette, Mélissa Bédard, Marie Soleil Dion, Pier-Luc Funk, and Gildor Roy.
Between the laughter, the tears and the tributes, just about everything the world has responded to this on this Sunday of Mother’s day. The diva Céline Dion — that’s pointing to the number of closing, shared with Jean-Pierre Ferland — the jolly fellows of the Three Agreements, or Blue Blue Jeans and their love of the sweet potato fries. The Five to seven of Koriass front of the Château Frontenac in the’O Sole Mio by Marc Hervieux ; the trio’s favorite of the children, which reminds us of proper brushing in the magnificent duo Gilles Vigneault/Fred Pellerin, which celebrates the anniversary of all those who have not been able to do it in containment.